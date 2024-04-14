Balayya Launches Bus Yatra

Anantapur: Film star and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna kick started his Cycle Ravali Bus Yatra for the forthcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state by first performing pooja at Lord Narasimha Swamy Temple in Kadiri.

Addressing a public meeting in the town on the occasion, Balayya came down heavily on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over poor development in the Rayalaseema region. He cautioned people against falling into the YSRC chief’s trap once again.

The Hindupur MLA observed that all systems have collapsed under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule. He said though many projects and developmental activities had been taken up during TD regime of both NTR and Chandrababu Naidu, YSRC has neglected them all.

Balakrishna cautioned that the state will adversely suffer if another chance is given to YSRC. He pointed out that middle class and weaker sections are finding it difficult to eke out a decent living.

On the first day of his yatra, the film star covered Kadiri, Puttaparthi and Anantapur assembly segments. He will campaign in Singanamala and Tadipatri constituencies in Anantapur district on Sunday.