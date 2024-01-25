Balakrishna used to clear 70 files as HMDA director every day

Hyderabad: The secretary of TSRERA S. Balakrishna on an average used to clear around 70 files per day when he served as HMDA director (planning).





There were many important transactions during his tenure, including big projects in Kokapet, Puppalaguda, Narsingi and Manikonda.

Although there are four zones in HMDA and generally two directors head two zones each, Balakrishna, under the BRS regime, was handed over most of the HMDA region. The other director was restricted to only two mandals in Medchal zone, while Balakrishna held sway in Shankarpally, Shamshabad and Ghatkesar zones.During his tenure, around eight villas in Mallampet were built in the buffer zone of Katwa Cheruvu. Later, HMDA enforcement officials sealed them. However, with the help of politicians, the issue was brushed under the carpet.Around 200 illegally built houses on a 44-acre land in Bandlaguda were also demolished as were six under-construction villas near Ibrahim Cheruvu, under Manikonda and Narsingi municipalities.In all these cases, the authorities were asked how they had allowed the construction in the first place.Balakrishna, the longest serving official in HMDA, simultaneously held the post of MA&UD director.Ahead of the Assembly elections, he was transferred as TSRERA secretary and HMRL director (planning).