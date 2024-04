Balakrishna to Visit Nandyal, Kurnool from April 14

Kurnool: Telugu Desam leader and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna will tour Nandyal and Kurnool districts from April 14 to 17. He will address the public at various constituency headquarters during his visit.

On April 14, he will visit Banaganapalle, Allagadda, and Nandyal; on April 15, Panyam, Nandikotkur, and Kurnool; on April 16, Kodumur, Yemmiganur, and Mantralayam; and on April 17, Pathikonda and Alur. Further, he will enter Rayadurg constituency in Anantapur.