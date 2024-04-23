Bajrang Dal, VHP Organise Hanuman Jayanti Procession in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sri Hanuman Jayanthi Shoba Yatra was organized by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on a colourful note in the city on Tuesday.



Amid tight security, a large number of people mostly youth took part in the yatra on their bikes chanting ‘Jai Sriram… Jai Sriram… slogans’ all along the procession started from Sri Ram Mandir in Gowliguda. The procession will conclude at the famous Sri Tadbund Hanuman Temple in Secunderabad later in the night.

Clad in saffron attire and holding Lord Sri Hanuman flags, members of Bajrang Dal and VHP along with youth participated in the yatra with enthusiasm braving scorching heat. Several women also attended the yatra on their motorcycles. Many voluntary organizations served free butter milk and drinking water sachets apart from ‘prasadam’.

Special water melon juice was also served to the participants. Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, former MLA Etala Rajender and other leaders offered special prayers at Sri Ram Mandir in Gowliguda in the morning.

On their part, the police made elaborate security arrangements at the yatra route covering 13 kms from Gowliguda to Tabund temple. Traffic diversions were also announced at 44 intersections to ensure smooth passage for the procession.

The city police deployed as many as 12,000 police personnel for bandobust duty and special arrangements were made to keep a constant vigil through surveillance cameras from Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills.

Elsewhere in the city, Lord Sri Hanuman Temples at Tadbund, Karmanghat, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, and Gowliguda, among other areas were decked up in connection with Sri Hanuman Jayanthi. Devotees offered special prayers to mark the occasion.