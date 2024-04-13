Top
Baisakhi celebrated with gaiety and devotion

DC Correspondent
13 April 2024 5:13 PM GMT
Hyderabad: The 325th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day celebrations, marking Baisakhi, saw a massive assemblage of Sikhs from all over the state at GurudwarSaheb Ameerpet here on Saturday.

Gaiety and devotion were the features as the devotees took part in the recitations of the Holy Gurbani keertans and Kathas, holy hymns and the sermons delivered by renowned ragi jathas.

The major event was held at Guru Gobind Singhji playground in Ameerpet, where thousands of Sikh devotees and other community faiths participated in the "Vishaal Deewan" (mass congregation). According to Darshan Singh, president of Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet, “all the events went off well. Around 10, 000 devotees took part in the festivities. The nagar keertan (holy procession) started from the Gurudwara Sahib at 6 pm and passed through Greenlands, Begumpet and Panjagutta. Shabad keertans were rendered by Keerthani jathas. Panj pyaras, gatka displays and demonstration of other skills by Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha were all major draws.``

The culmination of the congregation was the traditional Guru-ka-Langar.




