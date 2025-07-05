Bahuda Yatra Begins in Puri Amid Tight Security, Devotee Rush

Lord Jagannath's 'Bahuda' Yatra or return car festival began on Saturday with the ceremonial 'Pahanadi' ritual during which the idols are being carried in a ceremonial procession from Shree Gundicha Temple to the chariots parked at Saradhabali. Though the 'Pahandi' ritual was scheduled to begin at 12 noon, it started at 10.30 am, much earlier during which the trinity- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, are being taken one by one to the chariots.

The majestic chariots - Taladwaj (Balabhadra), Darpadalan (Subhadra) and Nandighosh (Jagannath) will be pulled by devotees from Shree Gundicha temple to the 12th-century shrine, the main seat of Lord Jagannath, a distance of about 2.6 km. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik greeted the people on auspicious occasion of Bahuda yatra.

"Greetings to all on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra. By the Grace of the Lord, everyone's life be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity," Majhi said in a post on X.Amid the beating of gongs, and blowing of conches and cymbals, Chakraraj Sudarshan was first to be carried out from Shree Gundicha temple and seated at the 'Darpadalan' chariot of Devi Subhadra. Shree Sudarshan is the wheel weapon of Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped in the form of Lord Jagannath in Puri, said Pandit Suryanaray Rathsharma.

Shree Sudarshan was followed by Lord Balabhadra, the elder brother of Lord Jagannath. Goddess Subhadra, the sister of Lord Jagannath was being brought to her 'Darpadalan' chariot in a special procession called 'Sunya Pahandi' (the Goddess looking at the sky while being carried to the chariot) by servitors. Finally, Lord Jagannath would be brought to his chariot Nandighosh.

Before the Pahandi, a number of customary rituals like 'Mangla Arati' and 'Mailam' were held before the presiding deities came out from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. After the deities are seated on their chariots, as per tradition, 'Chhera pahanra' (sweeping of chariots) ritual would be performed by Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm before pulling of chariots at 4 pm as per the programme. However, this ritual also may be performed earlier than the schedule, an official said.

Meanwhile, lakhs of devotees have thronged the pilgrim town of Puri to witness the annual Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. The festival is being conducted under unprecedented security arrangements in the backdrop of a stampede near Gundicha Temple on June 29 when three people were killed and around 50 others injured.

A total of 10,000 personnel including 6,150 force of Odisha Police, and 800 personnel of the CAPFs have been deployed in the temple town to ensure that no such incident takes place, an officer said. The police have issued a traffic advisory for visitors and arrangements made with the anticipation that a huge turnout will be recorded since the weather is favourable, an official said.

Over 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras, drone technology and other such technology are in place to keep a tab on the crowd, mischief-makers or any untoward incidents, he added. Odisha DGP YB Khurania and other top police and administrative officers are camping in Puri town for the last two days to ensure an incident-free Bahuda Yatra. Lakhs of devotees had darshan of the deities during their stay at the Gundicha temple, considered the birthplace of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.