Bachupally: Four Murder Man, Celebrate Online

Hyderabad: The Bachupally police have arrested four youngsters who killed a 23-year-old man early on Monday and posted images of their bloodied hands and the weapons on social media. The victim was identified as Pilli Teja, allegedly accused in the murder of a rowdy sheeter named Tarun Roy in 2023.

The accused were identified as Sameer Aktar Khan, Jeyanth, Siddeshwar Nayak and Shivappa, all aged between 23 and 25. Police said that it was suspected that they were targeting Teja for the murder of their friend Tarun Roy.

The incident took place at 3 am on Monday. The perpetrators who had learned of Teja’s whereabouts arrived at the location and called him pretending an emergency. When he arrived, the four youngsters repeatedly stabbed Teja, resulting in his death on the spot, said Bachupally inspector J. Upender Rao.

After confirming Teja's death, they took a video of themselves with the weapons drenched in blood. They cheered and celebrated, capturing the disturbing scene adding background music to it.

The video was posted at 6 am on Instagram which rapidly spread. The police have arrested all the four accused involved and registered a case and investigation is currently underway.