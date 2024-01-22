Baby Born in Kurnool at Prana Pratishtha Moment

Kurnool: As the nation anxiously awaited the Pran Pratishtha moment for installation of the Lord Bala Rama idol in Ayodhya, a woman named Manimala gave birth to a baby girl at KIMS hospital in the city.

The Prana Pratistha programme commenced in Ayodhya at 12:20 pm on Monday. It was then that a beautiful baby girl was born at the Kurnool hospital.

Rama holds a special place in the hearts of Hindus and it was a cherished wish for many couples that their child be born during this auspicious moment.

Dr Shilpa Reddy of the hospital said a couple specifically opted for a C-Section and desired that the timing be aligned with the consecration event in Ayodhya. Their wish was fulfilled, she said.

Both the mother and child were in good condition after the delivery. The ecstatic parents said, “As Lord Rama entered the temple in Ayodhya, Sita Mahalakshmi graced our home.”