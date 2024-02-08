Babu Mohan threatends to quit BJP

Hyderabad: Actor Babu Mohan threatened to quit the BJP on Wednesday. He criticised the party for ignoring him and denying any post despite being a minister earlier. Additionally, he pointed out his role in facilitating the yatra organised by Bandi Sanjay.



Speaking to the media, he said, “After being denied a ticket initially, numerous people reached out to me consistently. At that time, I had stated that I would refrain from contesting the elections due to my dissatisfaction. Kishan Reddy and others have failed to return my calls. Earlier, they used to summon me for meetings. Now, they convey their decisions directly. I haven't made any demands; the lack of communication has distressed me.”



Babu Mohan declared he will not to engage with national BJP leaders and said that he will wait for a response after writing a letter.









