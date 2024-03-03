Top
B. Tech Student from Medchal Killed in Road Mishap

DC Correspondent
3 March 2024 3:59 PM GMT (Update:2024-03-03 16:02:01.0)
A first year BTech student lost his life in a car accident in Maisammaguda, Medchal district, late on Saturday night. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: A first year BTech student lost his life in a car accident in Maisammaguda, Medchal district, late on Saturday night. The deceased, identified as Ravula Arvind Reddy, along with five students studying in Mallareddy University, had rented a car to visit a temple in Secunderabad. Their car overturned at high speed when they were returning home.

According to police, the accident occurred at 8 pm. Arvind, a resident of Medchal, died on the spot, while the others sustained injuries. Arvind was sitting in the front seat without wearing a seatbelt, said sub-inspector Praveen Kumar. The others are out of danger, he said.

Following a complaint by the victim’s family, Pet Basheerabad police started an investigation. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem, he said.

