B. Tech Student from Medchal Killed in Road Mishap

Hyderabad: A first year BTech student lost his life in a car accident in Maisammaguda, Medchal district, late on Saturday night. The deceased, identified as Ravula Arvind Reddy, along with five students studying in Mallareddy University, had rented a car to visit a temple in Secunderabad. Their car overturned at high speed when they were returning home.

According to police, the accident occurred at 8 pm. Arvind, a resident of Medchal, died on the spot, while the others sustained injuries. Arvind was sitting in the front seat without wearing a seatbelt, said sub-inspector Praveen Kumar. The others are out of danger, he said. Following a complaint by the victim’s family, Pet Basheerabad police started an investigation. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem, he said.



