B. Tech Ravi says he is poorer than Jagan DC

Anantapur: Telugu Desam candidate from Pulivendula assembly constituency B. Tech Ravi has objected to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC candidate from Pulivendula repeatedly claiming that the present polls are a fight between the poor and the rich sections.



The TD candidate pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s assets are about ₹750 crore as per his election affidavit. “How can he repeatedly claim at every public meeting that he is poor,” Ravi asked. The TD candidate claimed that comparatively, he is very poor, as his total assets are worth about ₹80 lakh.

He called on voters to decide who is poor and rich before voting.



