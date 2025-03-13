Azmi Urges Muslims to Show Restraint During Holi and Ramzan Prayers

Mumbai: Days after courting controversy by his remarks that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was not cruel, Samajwadi Party leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi has appealed Muslims to show restraint during Holi and the Ramzan Friday prayers that coincide on March 14.

“I would also request my Muslim brothers that if someone puts colour on you, then do not get into a fight because this is the month of forgiveness, of brotherhood,” Azmi said on Thursday.

The SP MLA called for harmony and mutual respect as Holi and the Ramzan Friday prayers coincide on March 14, urging people to celebrate with peace. “There is no need to politicise festivals. I request anyone who is celebrating Holi tomorrow to celebrate it enthusiastically but not throw colour on any Muslim without consent. Namaaz can be offered at home in the case of compulsion. But it is necessary to offer ‘Jumme ki Namaaz’ in the mosque,” he added.

Azmi was suspended from the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha till the end of budget session last week for praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The Vidhan Sabha had passed a motion unanimously by a voice vote to suspend Azmi, who had eulogised Aurangzeb by saying the latter was not a cruel leader.

The SP MLA had stoked a controversy by saying the history shown about the Mughal Emperor is wrong and he was not a ‘cruel ruler.’ Azmi also said that the battle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb was not religious but rather for power.

Facing backlash, he later offered an apology claiming his statements were ‘twisted’ and that he had no intention of disrespecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj or Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

“My words have been twisted. I have said what historians and writers have said about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Alaih. I have not made any derogatory comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any other great men - but still if anyone has been hurt by my statement, then I take back my words, my statement,” he said in a video posted on X.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have issued orders saying strict action will be taken against those who sing obscene songs, make obscene gestures and throw colored balloons at people walking on the streets during Holi from March 12 to 18. The order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Campaigns) Akbar Pathan has said that action will be taken against those who throw water and colors on pedestrians in public places during DhuliVandan. Apart from this, it has also appealed not to indulge in acts, which will cause communal tension and harm public peace.