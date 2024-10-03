Azharuddin skips ED summons in HCA case; called again on October 8

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday failed to depose before the ED in in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association, official sources said Thursday.

The 61-year-old former Member of Parliament was asked to depose before the federal agency at its office here on October 3 and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.



However, the former cricketer sought more time from the agency. He has been issued fresh summons for October 8, they said.

The probe is related to alleged financial irregularities in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) in which the ED had conducted searches in November last year.

It had then raided the premises of former office bearers of the HCA, including former HCA vice president and Indian cricketer Shivlal Yadav, Congress MLA and ex HCA president Gaddam Vinod, former HCA secretary Arshad Ayub apart from the office of a company called S S Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and the residential premise of its managing director (MD), Satyanarayana.

Azharuddin's role during his tenure as the HCA president is under the scanner of the agency, the sources said.

There was no immediate response from the former Indian skipper, who unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls held last year.

The money laundering case stems from three FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for alleged criminal misappropriation of funds of the HCA to the tune of Rs 20 crore.

The charge sheets contain allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement of DG sets, fire fighting systems and canopies for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium constructed in Uppal, Hyderabad," the ED had earlier in a statement.

As per the police charge sheets, despite deadlines, several works were delayed inordinately leading to escalated costs and budget enhancements and corresponding losses to the HCA.

It was found that the office bearers of the HCA, including its then secretary, president and vice-president and others, in collusion with private parties, "arbitrarily" got various tenders and works allotted to preferred vendors/contractors at higher than market rates without following proper tender processes and in many cases even before the receipt of quotations, the agency had alleged.

Advance payments were made to many contractors but no work was done by them, it added.

The ED had said its raids undertaken last year led to the seizure of digital devices, "incriminating" documents and "unaccounted" cash of Rs 10.39 lakh, it said.

Azharuddin began his political innings with a win from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Lok Sabha seat in 2009. He is also a working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).