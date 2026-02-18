Azharuddin Calls for Dignity for Imran Khan Amid Health Scare

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricket captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin expressed deep concern on Tuesday regarding the health of former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket legend Imran Khan.

Reacting to reports of Khan’s deteriorating condition, Azharuddin took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to issue a heartfelt appeal. Addressing the former Pakistan captain as "Imran bhai," Azharuddin emphasised their shared history on the cricket field and called for the incarcerated leader to be treated with respect.

"Deeply saddened to hear about Imran bhai. Cricket has given us many shared moments, and as a fellow sportsman who has shared the platform and learned from him, I sincerely appeal that he be treated with dignity," Azharuddin posted.

The former MP, who often faced Khan on the field during the 1980s and early 90s in high-stakes India-Pakistan encounters, invoked the bond of sportsmanship in his message. He concluded his post with prayers for Khan's recovery and strength for his family, using the hashtag #ImranKhanHealthEmergency, which has been trending amid reports of a medical crisis involving the 73-year-old leader.

Khan, who has been in jail since 2023, has seen his legal and personal situation garner international attention, but support from high-profile Indian public figures—particularly former cricketing rivals—remains rare and significant.