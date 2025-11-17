Azam Khan, Son Abdullah Azam Get 7-Year Jail Term in Dual PAN Card Case

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were on Monday sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by a Special MP-MLA Magistrate Court in Rampur in the dual PAN card case, marking another major legal setback for the senior politician.

The court held both leaders guilty of obtaining two PAN cards through alleged misrepresentation of facts. The case, filed in 2019, accused the father–son duo of using different dates of birth and personal details to secure multiple PAN identities, a violation of provisions under the Income Tax Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Following the pronouncement of the sentence, the court also imposed fines on both convicts. They were taken into custody shortly after the order.

The verdict adds to the growing list of criminal cases faced by Azam Khan, a former UP minister and nine-time MLA, who has been convicted multiple times over the last few years.

Police and district officials tightened security around the court complex and Rampur city anticipating political reactions. The Samajwadi Party has termed the judgment “politically motivated,” while the ruling BJP welcomed the decision as a “victory for rule of law.”

Further legal options, including an appeal before a higher court, remain open for the duo.