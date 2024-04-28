Ayyana, Petla Uma Lock Horns Again In Narasipatnam





The tough fight between stalwart super senior from TD and senior leader of YSRC is attracting all attention in the Narasipatnam assembly constituency. Interestingly TD candidate Ayyana Patrudu testing his luck in the election for the 10th time from the same segment and present sitting YSRC MLA Petla Uma Shankar Ganesh who is brother of popular director Puri Jagannadh, deploys all his weapons to register consecutive win by defeating stalwart Ayyana Patrudu.



The specialty of Narasipatnam constituency is the same two leaders are set to face off. Petla Uma Shankar of the YSRC and Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu of the Telugu Desam (TD) will once again contest the seat, which has seen a long-running rivalry between the two political heavyweights.



In 2014 elections, both the leaders contested for the first time and Ch Ayyana Patrudu won and in 2019 elections, Uma Shankar emerged victorious, securing 54.82 percent of the votes compared to Patrudu's 40.41 percent. However, Patrudu, who has now contested the seat 10 times, is determined to regain the constituency he had represented for multiple terms in the past.



Both candidates come with significant political experience and baggage. Uma Shankar has two criminal cases registered against him. Patrudu, on the other hand, has served as a cabinet minister in the Andhra Pradesh government from 2014 to 2019 and has one criminal case against him.



Notably, Petla Uma Sankara Ganesh, born into a Velama family in Narasipatnam, is the brother of renowned Telugu film director Puri Jagannadh. His active presence on social media platforms adds a modern touch to his campaign strategies.



Ayyanna Patrudu, a seasoned politician, also belongs to Velama community is embarking on his 10th electoral campaign from the same constituency, showcasing a remarkable legacy of political engagement. Initially associated with the Telugu Desam, he has been a prominent figure in Andhra Pradesh politics. Ayyanna Patrudu has served as a MLA for six terms and as a MP during his extensive political career. Despite facing electoral setbacks in 1989–93, 2009, and 2019, he has remained a steadfast representative of the TD.



Local observers say that it is the town which has received the maximum benefit of Navratna scheme. As the 2024 elections approach, the stage is set for a compelling rematch between Petla Uma Sankara Ganesh and Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu. Their enduring rivalry, marked by past victories and defeats, adds a layer of continuity and anticipation to the political landscape of Narasipatnam constituency.

