Ayushman Bharat is Revolution: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Ayushman Bharat has redefined access to quality healthcare by ensuring affordability, financial protection, and dignity for millions of citizens.

Lauding the medical insurance scheme that provides annual health cover of Rs.5 lakhs and covers the poor and all senior citizens above the age of 70, the Prime Minister, in a post on X, said, “Today we mark seven years of Ayushman Bharat! This was an initiative that anticipated the needs of the future and focussed on ensuring top-quality as well as affordable healthcare for people.”

“Thanks to it, India is witnessing a revolution in public healthcare. It has ensured financial protection and dignity. India has shown how scale, compassion and technology can further human empowerment,” Mr Modi said.

An official handle MyGovIndia tagged by Mr Modi in his X post, said the government's showpiece welfare initiative covers over 55-crore citizens and lauded it as the “world’s largest health assurance scheme”. Over 42 crores Ayushman cards have been issued so far, it added.

The official handle added that the Ayushman Bharat scheme has led to the government's health expenditure rising from 29 per cent to 48 per cent, while out-of-pocket costs dropped from 63 per cent to 39 per cent. "Millions of families saved from financial ruin during illness,” it said.

“When illness strikes, it shouldn't mean financial ruin,” the MyGovIndia statement further said, claiming that the scheme has protected more than 6-crore families from poverty every year.