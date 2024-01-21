AYUSH Minister criticizes Odisha for Ayushman Bharat lapse

Bhubaneswar: Union AYUSH minister Sarabananda Sonowal on Saturday took a swipe at Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) saying the latter was not implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state due to narrow political considerations.



He termed the Naveen Patnaik government’s reluctance to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana as an “anti-people.”



On the sidelines of a program in Bhubaneswar, the Union minister said, “Facilities Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing to the states are based on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ principle. If a state government is not cooperating with the Centre in the implementation of a scheme, it means that every administration is against its people.”



The Congress state unit also seconded the Union minister and said the state government should implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state.



“Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a central government scheme. They (the BJD) should implement this. They have only implemented the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). If implemented, many people will benefit. Both the yojanas should be implemented. They are locking horns over votes, leaving people deprived of facilities,” observed senior Congress leader Suresh Routray.



While responding to the statements of the Union AYUSH minister and the Congress leader, BJD MLA Amar Satpathy said, “The people of Odisha are getting better health facilities under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. From a healthcare point of view, Odisha has become a model for others. Ayushman Bharat Yojana came after the implementation of BSKY.”