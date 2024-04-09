Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Upset Congress, INDIA alliance: PM Modi In C'Garh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that construction of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya has upset Congress and the INDIA alliance.

Kick-starting campaign for the April-May Lok Sabha elections for BJP in Chhattisgarh from tribal-dominated Bastar, Mr Modi said that the royal family of Congress (referring to Gandhi-Nehru family) had declined the invitation for Ram temple consecration ceremony. The party even expelled the leaders who questioned their leadership’s decision to skip the occasion.

“This clearly demonstrates that Congress can cross any limit for appeasement”, he said.

Addressing a rally at Amawali, around 40 km from Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar, Mr Modi said that a 500-year-old dream of people has been realised with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

This has ensured that Ram Lalla lived in a magnificent temple, not in a tent. But, Congress and INDIA alliance have resented the construction of the Ram temple.

He made a scathing attack on Congress, saying that post-independence, the party patronised corruption, giving birth to many mega scandals and scams in the country.

“After Independence, Congress had thought it had the licence to loot the country. After coming to power at Centre, the Modi government has cancelled the loot license of Congress and Modi was able to cancel the loot licences, because you gave Modi the licence. That’s why they (the Opposition) are abusing Modi everyday”, he said.

“During the Congress regime, Corruption had become the identity of the country”, he said.

Referring to the recent statement by senior Congress leader and former Union minister Charan Das Mahant, Mr Modi said that the Congress leaders have given the call to break his head with a stick because he had launched a crusade against corruption.

“Some people were upset and lost their senses when I started taking action against corruption. They are now threatening to break my head with ‘lathi.

But, I am not afraid of their threats. Modi hails from a poor family and walks with his head held high. I will send the corrupt to jail. That is Modi’s guarantee”, he said.

The crores of my countrymen including mothers and sisters have become my ‘Raksha Kavach’ (shield) today, he added.

The PM said that after independence, Congress had ignored the needs of the people for decades. The Congress never cared about the poor and never tried to understand their pains and problems.

But, his government has set the welfare of the poor as its biggest priority, he said.

Reiterating his commitment for the welfare of the poor, Mr Modi said that his government had provided free ration to the poor during the corona pandemic period and would continue to do so in future. Besides, anti-corona virus vaccines were also administered to the poor free of cost during the period.

These measures had cost the exchequer a whopping Rs four lakh crore.

He said that Congress had conveniently forgotten the tribal community when it was ruling the country and it was the BJP which has ensured that the tribals get their due rights and recognition.

“The tribal community was always insulted by Congress. But, we ensured that a daughter of the community becomes the president of India. BJP has also given the first tribal chief minister of Chhattisgarh (Vishnu Deo Sai)’, he added.

Besides, BJP has created a separate ministry and budget for development of tribals and the budgetary allocations for the welfare of tribals have increased five times in the last 10 years.

After many decades, the country has witnessed a strong and stable government of BJP, he said.

“I was born to work, not to rest. My primary goal is to develop the nation and make each and every family prosperous. Every vote cast for the Lotus symbol (of BJP) will strengthen Modi’s power”, he said.

Chhattisgarh is going to Lok Sabha polls in three phases on April 19, April 26, May seven and May 13.

Bastar (ST) LS constituency is the lone seat in the state to go to the polls in the first phase polling on April 19.