Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Pays Rs 400 Cr in Taxes Over Five Years

PTI
17 March 2025 5:09 PM IST

Rs 270 Cr paid as GST; Ayodhya sees tenfold rise in religious tourism

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has paid Rs 400 crore in taxes since 2020, as Ayodhya records 16 crore visitors in a year, boosting religious tourism.

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has paid about Rs 400 crore in taxes to the government over the past five years, amid a surge in religious tourism, Trust Secretary Champat Rai said on Sunday. He said the amount was paid between February 5, 2020 and February 5, 2025.

Of this, Rs 270 crore was paid as goods and services tax (GST), while the remaining Rs 130 crore was paid under various other tax categories, he said.
Ayodhya has witnessed a tenfold increase in devotees and tourists, transforming it into a major religious tourism hub, and generating employment opportunities for locals, he said, adding that during the Maha Kumbh 1.26 crore devotees visited Ayodhya.
In the last year, Ayodhya recorded 16 crore visitors, with 5 crore visiting the Ram temple. The trust's financial records are regularly audited by officials from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Rai added.
