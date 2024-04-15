Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Issues New Guidelines For Ram Lala Darshan On Ramnavami

Anticipating huge rush of devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami on 17th April, Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust has cancelled all the VIP darshan passes from 15th-18th April and has made changes to darshan timings as well.

According to the trust, there will be no VIP darshan in the temple between 15th April to 18th April. All the VIP passes that were issued for this period are to be treated as cancelled.

There is anticipation of huge numbers of devotees flocking to Ayodhya for Lord Ram's darshan in view of Ram Navami on 17th April. Ram Navami is one of the major festivals associated with Lord Ram. Hence, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Mandir Trust has announced that there will be no separate arrangements for VIP darshan on these dates and passes issued earlier for these dates stand cancelled. He has also appealed to VIP protocol dignitaries and pass holders to not visit the temple on these dates as it will not be possible to have VIP darshan in view of the large crowds of devotees.

Additionally, there are ongoing discussions between the administration and trust representatives to change the darshan timings. There is a plan to open temple for twenty hours duration from 16th April to accommodate large number of devotees, if required.

Trust has made elaborate plans to celebrate Ram Navami as Ram Janmotsava. Temple is being decorated in a grand way for the function and additional CCTV cameras will be deployed on Ram Janmbhoomi Path and around 50 water coolers are being installed to quench the thirst of the devotees while they wait in the que for darshan.