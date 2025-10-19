Ayodhya Deepotsav: New World Records With 26.17 Lakh Diyas, 2128 People Performing Aarti Together

AYODHYA: Two new world records were set at this year's Deepotsav in Ayodhya: 26.17 lakh diyas lit at the same place as 2,128 people performed 'aarti' together for the grand celebrations in the temple town, the Uttar Pradesh government said. Representatives from the Guinness World Records made the announcement after verifying the count of the diyas using drones, a government statement said.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh and Principal Secretary Amrit Abhijat presented the Guinness certificate to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The first Guinness award was given for the largest display of oil lamps (26,17,215) achieved jointly by the UP Department of Tourism, the Ayodhya administration, and the Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University.

Another award was given for the most number of people performing 'aarti' simultaneously. The tourism department, the district administration and the Saryu Aarti Samiti in Ayodhya jointly achieved this feat, the statement said.

The number of diyas has risen every year from 1.71 lakh in 2017, 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, 9.41 lakh in 2021, 15.76 lakh in 2022, 22.23 lakh in 2023, and 25.12 lakh in 2024, the government said. Adityanath became the chief minister in 2017.

"Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deepotsav has transcended from being a festival of light to a festival of pride and identity. The entire world today sees Ayodhya as the living embodiment of Ram Rajya, where faith, discipline, and development shine together," the tourism minister said.

"Every diya lit here reflects the spirit of a Viksit Uttar Pradesh and a Viksit Bharat," he added.