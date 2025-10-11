Ayodhya Deepotsav: 28 Lakh Diyas to Illuminate 56 Ghats Along Saryu River

Ayodhya: Nearly 28 lakh lamps will illuminate 56 ghats along Saryu river in Ayodhya as part of the ninth edition of deepotsav in the city, according an official statement. For the first time, Laxman Kila Ghat will join the festivities, making the celebration even grander. The ghat will be illuminated with over 1.25 lakh diyas.

Approximately 1.5 lakh lamps will light up Ram Ki Paidi and Chaudhary Charan Singh ghats, while Bhajan Sandhya Ghat will sparkle with 1.5 lakh diyas. The centrepiece of the celebration, Ram Ki Paidi, will dazzle with 15-16 lakh lamps.

In previous years, Ayodhya's deepotsav has earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. This year, organisers aim to break that record by illuminating 28 lakh diyas. To ensure its success, teams from the government, administration, and local volunteer organisations are working tirelessly, it said.

Extensive preparations are underway for decorations, security, cultural performances, and the hospitality of visitors.

Under the supervision of Prof. Sant Sharan Mishra, Nodal Officer for Deepotsav at Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, 22 committees have been formed to oversee every aspect of the festival.

Key committees include coordination, discipline, security, lamp counting, traffic, cleanliness, media and photography, first aid, decoration, rangoli, volunteer ID, and monitoring and control, the statement added.