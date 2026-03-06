Axar Eyes Home High

MUMBAI: Axar Patel, who has been benched at games at this World Cup despite being the vice-captain, had a dream day at the Wankhede on Thursday as India beat England to march into the final.

The 32-year-old pulled off two good catches, one at full stretch while running backwards to dismiss rival captain Harry Brook, and was also involved in a lovely relay catch on the boundary with Shivam Dube to dismiss a dangerously shaping Will Jacks in the middle overs that broke a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket and pegged back England. He also bowled well in a high-scoring game.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Axar brought out his funny side. “The ball was chasing me tonight,” he quipped.

“The first catch, of Brook, was a tough one. But if you look at the situation and the way the England batsmen were batting, Jacks’ catch was very important to break the partnership at that time,” he said.

Axar praised his fellow bowlers too. “Not at any point did we think the match was slipping, simply because Arshdeep and Bumrah had two overs left. They have bowled well throughout the tournament. We always thought we could contain them,” he said.

On the back of his performances, Axar is now looking at featuring in the final. He was not part of the XI in the two games at Ahmedabad — against the Netherlands and South Africa. The latter had beaten India in the Super Eight game. “I think that's why I didn’t play those two matches (as I had to play the final). It’s so important. I have been waiting to play a match in front of my family on my home ground; it will be a very proud moment. I think, after two years, I will be playing on home ground, and that too, an ICC World Cup final,” he said.

“And yes, my son will also watch my first match live, and that is something that I am very proud of,” he said in jest.

Asked if the Ahmedabad jinx would be broken on Sunday, Axar came up with a jocular reply. “I didn’t play that game (the 2003 ODI World Cup final), now I think the jinx will be broken,” he laughed.