Awareness on New Voters Enrolment Intensified

Nizamabad: Ahead of Parliament elections, the district administration has intensified the campaign for enrolment of new voters. The youths who completed 18 years of age on or before April 1, 2024 will be enrolled as voters.

The Election Commission began campaign programmes in educational institutions in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts to increase the participation of youths in the voting process.

In colleges, campus ambassadors have been appointed to create awareness on the right of vote and enrolment as new voters. The ambassadors will visit every class in junior colleges and spread awareness on the enrolment of voters. The youths can enroll themselves as voters through voter helpline, the Election Commission of India website or by submitting Form-6 in offline mode. “The young voters should be aware about the contesting candidates criminal background, financial status through affidavits,” the election commission said.

Kamareddy collector Jitesh Patil, who is also the district election officer, said, “Our Constitution provided the right of vote to all citizens. During British rule, only a few people had the right of vote,” he said.

He interacted with youths in Kamareddy on Friday.

He said, “To get better civic amenities and make laws through legislature, youths should vote for the right persons in every election.” Despite the flow of cash and liquor during the elections, voters should be impartial in electing the right person, he said.