Awareness Drive Held to Empower Girls

Visakhapatnam: Child Rights and You (CRY) organised the event with the intention of empowering the future for girls, ensuring that every girl child confidently walks towards her dreams, ahead of National Girl Child Day, which is scheduled for January 24. Peter Suneel, the head of the CRY south project who hosted the event, emphasised the need for organising such events to empower girls. The event was simultaneously held in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Guduri Sita Mahalakshmi, chairperson of Savitribai Phule Educational and Charitable Trust, served as the chief guest and inaugurated the event at RK Beach.

On the occasion, she said, “Girls are often seen as objects, relegated to household work, and viewed as mere child-bearing machines. It is crucial to challenge and change this mindset, promoting girls’ empowerment through education, equal opportunities, and breaking stereotypes.”