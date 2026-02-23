Aviation Ministry May Cap Airfares During Festivals: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is actively examining issues raised in a PIL seeking regulatory guidelines to curb unpredictable fluctuations in airfares and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta termed the issue “serious” and granted four weeks to the Centre to conclude its deliberations. “This is a very serious concern. Otherwise, we don't entertain 32 petitions,” the Bench observed.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik, appearing for the Centre, sought at least three weeks to file a response, stating that the ministry was considering the issues flagged in the petition. Recording that the matter had been taken note of by the ministry, the court posted the case for further hearing on March 23.

On January 19, the court had indicated that it would examine the issue of “unpredictable fluctuations” in airfares and flagged steep increases during festivals, describing such hikes as “exploitation”. It had directed the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to respond to the PIL seeking binding regulatory norms.

Earlier, on November 17, the court had issued notices to the Centre, the DGCA and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India on a plea filed by social activist S. Laxminarayanan seeking the establishment of an independent regulator to ensure transparency and passenger protection in the civil aviation sector.

The petition alleged that private airlines reduced the free check-in baggage allowance for economy class passengers from 25 kg to 15 kg without justification, converting part of the ticketed service into a revenue stream. It further claimed that limiting passengers to a single check-in bag without any rebate or benefit was arbitrary.

The plea contended that no authority presently has the power to review or cap airfares or ancillary charges, allowing airlines to impose hidden fees and adopt dynamic pricing models. It alleged that arbitrary fare hikes, reduction of services and absence of effective grievance redressal infringe fundamental rights.

The petitioner argued that unregulated pricing disproportionately affects economically weaker and last-minute travellers, particularly during festivals or emergencies. It also submitted that failure to regulate fare algorithms and service policies amounts to dereliction of constitutional duty and warrants judicial intervention.