New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited global aviation companies to explore investment opportunities in India, emphasising that the nation offers exceptional prospects due to transformative growth over recent decades.

Addressing the 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Air Transport Summit (WATS), Modi highlighted India's big role in the global aviation industry, describing the country not just as a vast market but as a leader in policy, innovation, and inclusive growth.

“India is emerging as a global leader in space-aviation convergence,” said Modi, noting the civil aviation sector's rapid advancements over the past decade. He emphasised that innovation and technological progress are making distant destinations increasingly accessible, with the aviation industry poised to become a centre for transformation and future innovations, including space travel and interplanetary journeys.

The Prime Minister outlined three key pillars bolstering India's aviation sector: a vast consumer market reflecting an aspirational society, a robust demographic with a talented pool of innovators excelling in artificial intelligence, robotics, and clean energy, and an open, supportive policy environment designed to accelerate industrial growth.

Modi highlighted India's ascent as the world's third-largest domestic aviation market, underscoring initiatives like the Digi Yatra app as leading examples of digital innovation in aviation. He emphasised that sectoral growth is generating new flights, employment opportunities, and expansive possibilities for pilots, crew, engineers, and ground staff. Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services were particularly mentioned as an emerging sector, with India aiming to become a global hub for aircraft maintenance.

Reaffirming India's commitment to Open Skies and global connectivity, Modi voiced support for the principles of the Chicago Convention, advocating increased accessibility and interconnectedness within global aviation.

Union ministers Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Murlidhar Mohol, IATA Board of Governors chairman Pieter Elbers, IATA director general Willie Walsh, and IndiGo managing director Rahul Bhatia attended the event.

The IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit, hosted from June 1 to 3, marks the first time India has hosted the event in 42 years, since 1983.



