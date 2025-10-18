Aurangabad Railway Station Renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad railway station in Maharashtra has been renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station through a gazette notification issued by the state government.

The move comes nearly three years after the then government headed by Eknath Shinde formally rechristened Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The city, previously named after Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, received this name as a tribute to Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son.

The original name change was initiated by the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. The BJP-led Mahayuti government on October 15 issued a gazette notification to change the name of Aurangabad railway station, an official said on Saturday.

Aurangabad railway station was opened in 1900. It was made by the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan. The railway station is located on the Kacheguda-Manmad section. This section mainly serves Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city (formerly Aurangabad). The station falls under the Nanded division of the South Central Railway zone. It has rail connectivity with major cities in the country.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city is a tourist hub, surrounded by many historical monuments, including the Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves, which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. It is also known as the City of Gates , each of which has a local history, built during the Mughal Era, and 2 ASI-protected monuments (Bibi ka Maqbara and Aurangabad caves), as well as many more within city limits.