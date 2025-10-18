Aurangabad Railway Station Renamed As ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’

MUMBAI: Nearly three years after the city of Aurangabad was officially renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Aurangabad railway station has now been formally renamed after the Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The Maharashtra government issued a gazette notification confirming the change, bringing the station’s name in line with the city’s new identity. The move comes as both the ruling MahaYuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi ramp up preparations for the upcoming local and civic body elections.

A senior government official confirmed on Saturday that the notification was issued on October 15. Interestingly, the renaming process was originally set in motion by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Following the formation of the Eknath Shinde-led government in 2022, the state cabinet in February 2023 approved the renaming of Aurangabad district to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad district to Dharashiv. The proposals were sent to the Centre, which granted its approval. Subsequently, on February 24, the Revenue and Forest Department issued a draft notification formally changing the district’s name.

Despite these developments, the renaming of the railway station had remained pending until now.

The delay had drawn criticism from the opposition, particularly the Shiv Sena (UBT). Party leader Ambadas Danve raised the issue in the state legislative council in December 2024, pointing out that the railway station, airport, district cooperative banks, and other institutions were still using the name ‘Aurangabad’. His demand for a discussion on the matter was, however, rejected at the time.