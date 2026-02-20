‘Aukaat Mein Raho’ : Vijayvargiya’s Tantrum at CLP Leader Leads CM to Apologize

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya lost his cool while participating in a debate in the Assembly here late on Friday and asked the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Umang Singh to stay within his limits (aukaat mein raho) forcing chief minister Mohan Yadav to apologize.

Sentiments ran high in the House when Mr. Vijayvargiya and Mr. Singhar threw tantrums at each other leading the Assembly Narendra Singh Tomar to express his displeasure over the embarrassing situation caused by the development.

“How limits were crossed today is a matter of concern for all of us”, he observed while blaming both the ruling and the Opposition parties for this.

He reminded the members of a famous quote of former chief minister Sunderlal Patwa that said ‘Anger should be visible while debating in the House, but it should not be reflected’, and appealed to the members to maintain decorum of the House while speaking.

Sparks flew in the House when the CLP leader Mr. Singhar accused the state government of showing undue favour to the Adani Group, triggering heated exchanges between him and Mr. Vijayvargiya.

The minister suddenly lost his cool and asked Mr. Singhar to stay within his limits.

The CLP also countered Mr. Vijayvargiya in similar veins, saying, “I will show you (my) limits”.

The House witnessed three adjournments over the development.

Later, the speaker said that he was saddened by the development which created an uncomfortable situation.

Chief minister Mr. Yadav said that “I apologize on behalf of everyone for any offence we have committed, whether knowingly or unknowingly’.

Mr. Vijayvargiya also expressed his regret for his comment saying that he is one of the very few senior members in the house and he considered it their responsibility to maintain decorum of the house with their words.

The minister said that he hardly remembers if he had ever lost his cool in his 36 years of parliamentary political career and said that “I am not happy with my own behaviour”.

Mr. Singhar also regretted his comment.