AU to Conduct APSET 2024

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University is conducting the state eligibility test for lecturers/assistant professors (APSET) 2024 on April 28, 2024. The examination will be conducted in 30 subjects and eight regional centres.

The last date to submit an application without late fees has been extended from March 6, 2024, to March 14, 2024. Candidates can also apply with a late fee of Rs 2,000 until March 25, 2024, and Rs 5,000 until April 5, 2024.

For more information and to apply online, visit the APSET website.