AU to Conduct APSET 2024

DC Correspondent
6 March 2024 7:06 PM GMT
With the CBSE revising its syllabus by removing several chapters and topics for the JEE and Neet, Intermediate students want the state board to follow suit to clear the ongoing confusion over the syllabus for national and state-level competitive examinations. (Representative image: DC)
APSET 2024 will be conducted in 30 subjects and 8 regional centres. (Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University is conducting the state eligibility test for lecturers/assistant professors (APSET) 2024 on April 28, 2024. The examination will be conducted in 30 subjects and eight regional centres.

The last date to submit an application without late fees has been extended from March 6, 2024, to March 14, 2024. Candidates can also apply with a late fee of Rs 2,000 until March 25, 2024, and Rs 5,000 until April 5, 2024.

For more information and to apply online, visit the APSET website.

