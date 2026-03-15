Attempted Attack on Farooq Abdullah: SIT Formed for High‑Level Probe

SRINAGAR: Jammu Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the dramatic attempted firing on former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah during a wedding function in the winter capital on March 11. The incident, which unfolded in the Greater Kailash area of the city, has raised serious questions about security protocols surrounding one of the region’s most heavily protected political figures.

The incident triggered widespread concern across political and security circles. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described it as a clear assassination attempt, questioning how an armed individual managed to breach the tight security ring around a high‑risk protectee. Police have registered a case under FIR No. 29/2026 at Gangyal Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Given the gravity of the attack, the Jammu Zone Police, under the direction of IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti, has constituted a high‑level SIT supervised by the DIG JSK Range. The team includes senior officers such as SSP Sanjay Sharma, SP Headquarters Jammu Irshad Hussain Rather, DySP Arvind Kumar Sambyal, and others. They have been tasked with conducting a thorough, time‑bound investigation, examining all angles—from motive and weapon access to potential security lapses and the attacker’s background.

The SIT’s findings will be crucial not only for determining accountability but also for reassessing security protocols for top political figures in J&K, especially in light of the attacker’s proximity and the ease with which he approached the former Chief Minister, officials said.

The attack occurred around 10.10 pm, moments after Abdullah—also the president of the J&K’s ruling National Conference—stepped out of the banquet hall. According to police, a man identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, aged between 63 and a resident of Jammu’s Purani Mandi area, pulled out a revolver and fired from point‑blank range. CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts show the assailant moving dangerously close behind Abdullah, his arm aligned to shoot, before security personnel reacted swiftly and pushed him aside, causing the shot to miss.

Abdullah, who enjoys Z+ security cover, escaped unharmed. The attacker was immediately overpowered by the close protection team, detained on the spot, and later claimed he had been “waiting for this moment for 20 years,” according to initial police interactions. Some reports also suggest he may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time.