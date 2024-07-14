Top
Attack on Trump: Himanta says right-wing leaders being targeted by radical left

PTI
14 July 2024 11:22 AM GMT
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the media, at the state secretariat in Guwahati, Saturday. (PTI Photo)
Expressing his support to former US President Donald Trump, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said right-wing leaders across the globe were being targeted by the radical left. (File Photo)

Guwahati: Expressing his support to former US President Donald Trump, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said right-wing leaders across the globe were being targeted by the radical left.

Trump, 78, survived an attempt on his life on Saturday when a young shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear. "Physical or otherwise, right-wing leaders across the globe are now active targets of the radical left. However, these attacks will not be able to defeat the 'nation first' ideology," Sarma said in a post on X. "My best wishes to Donald Trump as he stands strong. #StandWithTrump #NationFirst," the CM said.
The shooting left one person attending the rally dead and two others in serious condition. The 20-year-old suspected shooter was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.


