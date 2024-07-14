Attack on Trump: Himanta says right-wing leaders being targeted by radical left

Guwahati: Expressing his support to former US President Donald Trump, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said right-wing leaders across the globe were being targeted by the radical left.



Trump, 78, survived an attempt on his life on Saturday when a young shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear. "Physical or otherwise, right-wing leaders across the globe are now active targets of the radical left. However, these attacks will not be able to defeat the 'nation first' ideology," Sarma said in a post on X. "My best wishes to Donald Trump as he stands strong. #StandWithTrump #NationFirst," the CM said.

The shooting left one person attending the rally dead and two others in serious condition. The 20-year-old suspected shooter was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.