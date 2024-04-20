Atram Suguna to file papers for Adilabad LS on April 22

Adilabad: Congress candidate Atram Suguna will file her nomination from Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, April 22.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to be present when she submits her nomination papers to the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency returning officer.

Suguna will be taken out in a massive procession through the Adilabad town on Monday before she files her nomination in an attempt to snatch the Lok Sabha seat, which went to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Only three nominations have been filled till Friday for the Adilabad parliament seat.

Sources said Revanth Reddy’s presence at the time of filing nomination is expected to boost the morale of Congress party cadre in Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju, along with Congress leaders, on Friday filed one set of nomination papers from the Adilabad parliament seat on behalf of Congress party candidate Atram Suguna on Friday.

Subhash Rathod of Ichoda filed a nomination as an independent while Shyam Lal Naik filed a nomination as a candidate of the Aadhaar Party candidate on the first day of nominations on Thursday.