‘Atmeeya Sammelanam’ with Surrendered Maoists Organized in Paderu

Visakhapatnam: Alluri Sitharama Raju district police on Friday organized an ‘Atmeeya Sammelanam’ program at the district headquarter - Paderu under the supervision of district Superintendent of Police, Tuhin Sinha, to instill confidence and give direction to Maoists, who voluntarily surrendered before the police.



As many as 86 former Maoists from Pedabayalu, Korukonda and Galikonda areas, where the Maoist party once considered its stronghold, participated in the program and shared their experiences after leaving the party and leading a normal life.

They also shared the difficulties they were facing socially and economically with the Superintendent of Police. The surrendered Maoists expressed their satisfaction for the rehabilitation measures being provided by the government and the support extended by the police.

They reiterated their commitment to the police department and vowed to never join Maoist party. They told the Superintendent of Police that none from their village will support the Maoists even if they return.

In the program, Tuhin Sinha said the surrendered Maoists should lead an extraordinary life in the society by utilizing all the rehabilitation facilities provided by the government, so that they should stand as an example for more people, and should not be attracted to the Maoist party's ideologies again.

If Maoists, who are anti-social forces, come to the village, they should be expelled from the village.

The Superintendent of Police sought their cooperation for smooth conduction of elections by extending their support to the government and police officers while discharging their duties, and advised the tribal people to utilize the police department which is working round-the-clock for any assistance.