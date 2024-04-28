Atmakur Witnessing Mekapati or Anam Dynastic Tussle

Tirupati: The electoral battle in Atmakur Assembly constituency is a litmus test for two powerful dynasties – Mekapatis and Anams – with the long-pending Somasila High Level Canal becoming a decisive issue.



Ruling YSRC’s incumbent MLAMekapati Vikram Reddy is seeking re-election for a second term. He faces a formidable challenge from the opposition National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, a former minister and YSRC rebel. Ramanarayana Reddy had previously won from Atmakur in 2009.

Vikram had won the Atmakur seat in the 2022 by-poll, after his brother and former minister Goutham Reddy's demise. The Mekapati clan wields considerable clout in the region, while Anam boasts of a robust cadre built over the years in the constituency.

As the D-day approaches, campaigning has hit a feverish pitch with no-holds-barred rhetoric from both camps.

A core electoral issue is Somasila reservoir's potential to meet irrigation and drinking needs of Atmakur. This need has remained a need due to delays in making the Somasila High Level Canal (SHLC) a reality.

"Atmakur's farmers are staring at ruin due to water scarcity. The incumbent YSRC government has not demonstrated sincerity in completing this project and irrigating the parched lands,” charges Ramanarayana Reddy.

Speaking about the time (2014 to 2024) subsequent to his departure from the constituency, during which Atmakur has stayed under the control of Mekapati family, the TDP candidate describes the period as a dark phase, characterised by stagnation and lack of progress on the developmental front.

Ramanarayana Reddy terms Mekapati’s Atmakur Development Forum (ADF) a decorative tin cover which conceals the failures in development.

Vikram Reddy, however, remains unfazed. He is vigorously campaigning around ADF's blueprint of upgrading civic amenities through public-private partnership models.

“The agenda of ADF encompasses sprucing up healthcare, education, roads and drainage infrastructure through collective action involving community leaders, experts, individuals and corporates through CSR initiatives. ADF will catalyse inclusive growth by bringing all stakeholders on board," the YSRC MLA claims.

Vikram has unveiled a manifesto tailored specifically for Atmakur, detailing strategies for industrial growth, infrastructure enhancement, employment generation and turning Atmakur town into a municipality.

"Our manifesto pledges to set up factories at the Narampet industrial park, creating over 5,000 job opportunities. Additionally, YSRC plans to earmark ₹419 crore to finalise the SHLC project and enhance irrigation canals in the area. This will ensure effective water management and boost agricultural output," the MLA stated.