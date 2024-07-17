Atiq Ahmed's property worth Rs 50 crore transferred to govt

Prayagraj: Slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's property worth about Rs 50 crore, allegedly brought using money earned from criminal activities, has been transferred to the government. District Government Advocate (Criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahari said Atiq had bought 2.377 hectares of land in the name of a mason Hoobalal from the earnings of crime.



While registering the land in the name of Hoobalal, Atiq had said that if needed, he would get the land registered in his name. Agrahari said this property was attached by the Police Commissioner Court under Section 14 (1) of the Gangsters Act and three months were given to file a reply. But no evidence was presented by the party concerned as proof of ownership of the land.

He said that after this, the Police Commissioner Court sent the file in this case to the Gangster Court Prayagraj. On Tuesday, Judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia ruled the police commissioner's action "fair and just" and vested the property acquired in favour of the government.

According to the police, during the investigation of the case registered against Atiq under the Gangsters Act, it was found that he has property in the name of Hooblal under the Airport police station area. During interrogation, Hooblal said that Atiq had got this land registered in his name by threatening him in 2015. The police had attached this land in November 2023.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf, named in more than 100 criminal cases including the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead in police custody on April 15 last year.