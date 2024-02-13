Atal Yatra Marks 25 Years of India's Golden Quadrilateral

Hyderabad: In a bid to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India's Golden Quadrilateral project, Nishmanya Bahadur, a 26-year-old YouTuber and automotive journalist, kicked off the 'Atal Yatra' from Mumbai's Nariman Point on Monday. His ambitious solo-driving expedition spans 6000 km and aims to spotlight India's evolving road infrastructure.

Bahadur expressed his admiration for former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee's vision behind the Golden Quadrilateral, emphasizing its significance in India's development. "Atal Yatra celebrates 25 years of the Golden Quadrilateral and pays tribute to the vision of Atal Behari Vajpayee," he stated during the launch event in Mumbai.

The expedition, slated to conclude on February 26, will traverse major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai, covering 13 states within 13 days. With scheduled halts in Kolkata and Chennai, Bahadur plans to cover an average of 500 km per day, highlighting the efficiency of India's highway network.

Supported by BPCL, HPCL, and Tata Motors, Bahadur's journey aims to underscore the economic significance of initiatives like the Golden Quadrilateral. This extensive highway network, spanning over 5,800 km, plays a pivotal role in driving economic activities and fostering regional development.

For Bahadur, the expedition serves as a platform to showcase India's progress in automotive journalism and road infrastructure. With aspirations to establish himself as a prominent figure in the global automotive community, Bahadur aims to elevate India's presence in the sector.

Reflecting on his choice to embark on this challenging journey, Bahadur emphasized the pivotal role of robust road infrastructure in enhancing transportation efficiency and stimulating economic growth. "I want to tell the world that India has arrived on that stage," he remarked, underlining the transformative impact of quality road networks on commerce and tourism.