At Jantar Mantar Rally, Kejriwal Says Countdown for BJP's Exit Has Begun

NEW DELHI: Days after being discharged by a Delhi court in the liquor policy case, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, claiming that the countdown of the BJP's removal from power had begun.

Addressing a rally, attended by the AAP leaders and workers from several states, at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal accused Modi and Shah of conspiring to frame him in the excise policy case and said that the court in a recent “historic” judgment proved that he was “kattar imandar” (a hardcore honest person).

Kejriwal alleged that Modi feared everyone and asserted that when a "tyrant" was scared, it signalled the end of his reign. He said: “He (Modi) sent Sonam Wangchuk to jail, who is a big scientist and worked for the education of children. Modi Ji did not go to Parliament one day, fearing women MPs would assault him. He is scared of (US President Donald) Trump, too.”

The former Delhi chief minister alleged that the BJP, during its 12 years of rule in the country, has ruined all the sectors. The condition of roads, healthcare, education and sanitation, among others, is in bad shape, he alleged.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister's “Viksit Bharat” vision, Kejriwal said people want a “rahne layak Bharat” (liveable India). He also took a swipe at Modi's ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme, saying the Prime Minister should stop the “drama” and focus on preventing paper leaks in exams.

Slamming the BJP government in Delhi, Kejriwal said the party ruined the city in its one-year rule, alleging that the roads are broken, the water supply is contaminated and people are facing difficulty in breathing due to air pollution. He said the Prime Minister has nothing to do with the country and he is after power only through “conspiracies” and manipulation of the voter lists.

“Modi Ji, you can continue to work for power, and I will continue to work for the country,” he added.

Mr Kejriwal said: “I passed from IIT with good numbers and could have gone to America. But I thought if everyone went abroad, who would take care of the country? When I served as an income tax commissioner, people used to swear by my honesty.”

The AAP chief said that on April 4, 2011, people gathered at Jantar Mantar had roared, and the Congress was swept from power. He said that the AAP rally marked a historic day, and the countdown of the BJP's removal from power has begun.

Several senior party leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sisodia, former Delhi CM Atishi, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and former city minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, also addressed the gathering at Jantar Mantar.

Over 10,000 bus marshals, along with nurses, doctors, and pharmacists allegedly removed from Mohalla Clinics, and DTC contractual drivers who lost their jobs, attended the rally. Kejriwal also declared support for the DTC staff, doctors, and nurses who have lost jobs.

Speaking at the protest, Sisodia alleged that the Centre harmed the interests of its farmers on tariffs by bowing to pressure from the US President. “We want a PM who speaks about schools, employment, traders, and health. Modi ko hatana hai, Kejriwal ko baithana hai (Modi must be removed, and Kejriwal must take his place)… Kejriwal tum sangharsh kro, hum tumhaare saath hai (Kejriwal you fight; we are with you)," he said.