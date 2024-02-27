PM Modi announces names of 4 astronauts chosen for India's Gaganyaan Mission

New Delhi: In New Delhi today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's growing presence in the global arena, particularly evident in its space program. During an event at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, he unveiled the identities of the four astronauts selected for India's ambitious human space flight mission, Gaganyaan.

The Prime Minister conferred astronaut wings upon the chosen individuals: Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

The primary objective of the Gaganyaan mission is to send a three-member crew into Low Earth Orbit for a duration of three days before safely returning them to Earth. These astronauts have undergone rigorous training, encompassing technical expertise and physical conditioning, ensuring their well-being throughout the mission.

Modi underscored the significance of these astronauts, stating they represent the aspirations of India's 1.4 billion people in venturing into space. He highlighted the historic moment, noting that after four decades, an Indian will once again journey into space, with the entire mission being indigenous from its timing to the rocket itself. Previously, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma (retired) flew to space in 1984 as part of a Soviet mission.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that as India progresses to become the world's third-largest economy, the Gaganyaan mission will propel the nation's space sector to unprecedented heights.

He also acknowledged the pivotal role played by women scientists in India's space technology endeavors, emphasizing their indispensable contribution to missions like Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan.

Modi concluded by highlighting how India's achievements in space not only foster a scientific temperament among the youth but also position the nation as a dynamic global player in the 21st century, showcasing remarkable advancements across various sectors.

