Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires AKTU Graduates With Space Mission Lessons

Lucknow: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla on Tuesday shared lessons from his recent space mission and called upon graduating students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) here to contribute actively to the making of a "fearless, ambitious and unstoppable India." Shukla was earlier conferred with an honorary Doctor of Science (DSc) degree at the convocation ceremony of the university.

Shukla, who undertook a 20-day mission in orbit in June 2025, said he carried not only India's tricolour, but also the aspirations of 1.4 billion citizens. He also took with him scientific experiments designed by Indian researchers, marking the first time India conducted microgravity research in space. "Beyond science, it was the experience itself that taught me lessons I want to share with you," Shukla told the gathering.

"I cannot tell you how many times I felt discouraged or scared. But the one thing that kept me moving forward was belief -? sometimes in the task, sometimes in the cause, but almost always in myself. Wherever you are in life, never stop believing in yourself."

The astronaut outlined what he called his "seven principles" for success, urging the graduating class to carry them forward in their lives. "Be patient when life doesn't run on your timeline. Stay focused when the noise is overwhelming. Show up daily, because your dreams don't care about your mood. Be adaptable when plans collapse -? and be the change you want to see. Collaborate, because no one builds greatness alone. Have courage, because fear will always be there, but faith can be stronger. And above all, enjoy the journey," he said.

Drawing on his mission experience, Shukla recalled the unprecedented 32-day quarantine before launch, which he described as one of the longest in human spaceflight history.

"Waiting is not wasting, it is preparation. That time gave me the space to refine my procedures and rehearse reactions to unexpected situations. It ensured we had a successful mission. The same applies in life -? job offers may be delayed, projects may not take off immediately, but patience is active endurance, not passive resignation," he noted.

Describing the raw power of the rocket launch, Shukla said, "The very moment those nine engines ignite, every calculation and visualisation goes out of the window. The sheer force redefined my understanding of motion and energy. Anxiety is natural, but the training teaches you to focus not on fear, but on the next checklist item, the next button. That is how you move forward." Life in orbit, he said, was breathtaking but also demanding.

"Microgravity reshapes your body. Your head swells, your heart slows, your spine elongates, and you face nausea and headaches. But the science doesn't wait. You keep working, because responsibility outweighs discomfort. That is exactly what life will be like after graduation - deadlines, pressure, and self-doubt. Success is not one big achievement, it is about showing up every single day."

He underscored the inevitability of change and the need to embrace it. "The only constant in life is change. Don't just be a passenger, become its driver. Change doesn't arrive by itself -? someone always brings it. Be that someone," he urged.

Reflecting on the teamwork behind his mission, Shukla said thousands of scientists, engineers, doctors, technicians and families had worked together to make it possible.

"Success is never a solitary achievement. Learn to lead when the situation demands, but also learn the grace of following when someone else has the vision. Teamwork doesn't just make dreams work, it makes the impossible possible," he observed.

Recalling his fiery re-entry through the Earth's atmosphere, when the capsule endured 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit of friction heat, Shukla stressed the importance of courage.

"From the window, we could see the flames dancing in red, orange, green and purple, engulfing the capsule. The only thing separating us from that fire was a thin shield of metal and engineering brilliance. To endure that, you need courage -? not the absence of fear, but the decision to act despite it. In life too, fear is natural, but paralysis is optional," he said. Shukla reminded the students that while ambition and discipline were essential, so too was joy.

"Even in the space, working 12-hour days, we found time to laugh, to throw M&Ms in microgravity, to play with laptops like toys, and to share gajar ka halwa. Dreams and plans are important, but don't let the pressure of what's next blind you to the joy of what's now," he said.

Comparing his journey to that of India's first astronaut, Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who in 1984 described India from orbit as "saare jahan se accha," Shukla added, "This time, I saw something more -? a nation that is fearless, ambitious, unstoppable. Once again, I say what I felt from orbit: the sky was never the limit. Not for me, not for you, not for Bharat."

Looking ahead, Shukla said India's space ambitions were expanding rapidly.

"We became the first country to touch down on the lunar south pole through Chandrayaan. By 2035, we aim to establish Bharatiya Antriksh Station. By 2040, an Indian will set foot on the moon. You, the class of 2025, are not spectators in this journey - you are participants. Your degrees are tools for nation-building, and India is waiting for you," he said.

Shukla was awarded the Doctorate of Science (DSc) degree by the university at the convocation, where he was the chief guest. Indian Air Force Group Captain Shukla had earlier visited his hometown Lucknow on August 25 and he got a rousing reception after becoming the first Indian to visit the International Space Station.

At the convocation, a total of 88 medals, including 37 gold, and 26 silver, were given to students. Governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the chancellor of state universities, was also present at the ceremony.