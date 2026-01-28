Assam’s Survival Depends on Polarisation, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, said that Assam is a polarised society and such polarisation would remain a reality in the state in the coming decades.

He however clarified that the polarisation he referred to was not between Hindus and Muslims, but between Assamese people and what he described as Bangladeshi or Miya Muslims. His remarks came amid an ongoing Special Revision of electoral rolls in Assam.

Asserting that there is no conflict with Assamese Muslims, the chief minister said that the focus was on identifying and resisting Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Reiterating that his stand against “Miya Muslims” was not new, the chief minister said that he did not believe in “surrendering” while asserting the need of resisting Miya Muslims to protect Assam’s identity.

Pointing out that he has asked his party workers to challenge the presence of such voters in electoral rolls by resorting to all legal mechanism and tools, the chief minister said that

he was satisfied that the ongoing special revision of the electoral roll was drawing strong reactions. He said that he had instructed BJP workers to file complaints against the ‘Miyas’ as part of the process, adding that the aim was to demonstrate that there was still resistance within Assam. He said that there is no secret that the complaints were filed on his directions.

Assam chief minister also came down heavily on Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, for not attending the Republic Day celebrations. Questioning Mr Gogoi’s absence, Mr Sarma alleged that members of Mr Gogoi’s family were foreign nationals. “How can he come? He has a family of four, out of which three are foreigners,” said Mr Sarma.