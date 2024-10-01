Assam’s Kaziranga National Park opens for tourists

Guwahati: Assam forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Tuesday declared the Kaziranga National Park---home of the one-horned rhinos, opened for the tourists.

Asserting that Kaziranga National Park would be able to attract more tourists in the new season, Mr Patowary said, “We already have adequate infrastructure in Kaziranga and more attractions, like more boats for tourists, have been brought. We are hopeful that more tourists will visit this year, improving upon last season’s record of over 3.27 lakh visitors.”

Mr Patowary while stressing the need of more help and cooperation of all stakeholders, including Park officials, locals and media, in facilitating a pleasant stay to the tourists in the park, the forest minister said, “The visit of dignitaries such as the President and Prime Minister of our country, Bhutan’s king and others also helped in bringing more tourists.”

He also reiterated on drawing visitors from different countries as it helps in spreading the fame of Kaziranga, besides bringing in more revenue.

The minister while declaring the opening of new season after the Monsoon closure of the national park in a function at the western range, Bagori, Mr Patowary also elaborated on the initiatives of his government in strengthening the infrastructure of the park---also a a UNESCO World Heritage site which remains closed from around May every year with the onset of monsoons.

Cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta and local Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tassa, among others, were present at the opening ceremony. Jeep safari has been opened for tourists now, with elephant safari to be allowed later. Among other attractions in the Park, the authorities are also enhancing trekking, birding and cycle trials.

According to the census in 2022, there are over 2600 one-horned rhinos in the park. Apart from the one horned rhinos, there is a substantial population of animals like Swamp Deer, Hog Deer, Water Buffalo, and Elephant. Also a tiger reserve, Kaziranga National Park also has 104 Royal Bengal Tigers according to a census carried out in 2017.