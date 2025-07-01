Assam's Bagless Tea Technology Gets Patent

Guwahati: A unique bagless tea technology developed by Assam entrepreneurs has been patented, officials said on Tuesday.

Sivasagar-based TTLT India Private Ltd, known for its popular brand 'Woolah Tea', has received this patent, they said.

"Woolah Tea, a passionate homegrown startup, has successfully patented its unique Bagless Tea Technology," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

"Taking this homegrown idea to the world, Woolah is proudly representing Assam at the New York Summer Fancy Food Festival 2025," it said.

The CMO said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his congratulations and best wishes to the team of 'Woolah Tea'.

The patent for the invention of 'compressed true whole leaf tea dips and method thereof' has been given for a period of 20 years from the date of filing.