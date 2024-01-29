Shantanu Thakur’s claim on CAA triggers protest in Assam

Guwahati: The claim of union minister Shantanu Thakur in West Bengal that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be implemented across the country in the next seven days triggered angry protest in Assam with the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) here on Monday organising a sit-in protest demanding immediate scrapping of legislation and threatening to intensify the agitation if it is implemented in the state.

The youth organisation held its demonstrations in Guwahati and said, “The CAA is simply an anti-Assam act and it has to go away. If CAA is implemented fully, the Assamese language will die.”

Asserting that the Assamese identity and Assamese community will cease to exist if CAA is implemented, the AJYCP leaders said that they have been demanding that instead of implementing CAA, the government of India should introduce Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Assam to prtect the existence of indigenous people.

It is significant that union minister Shantanu Thakur has claimed that the CAA will be implemented across the country in the next seven days. Addressing a public rally in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on Sunday, Mr Thakur, BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Bangaon, said, “The Ram mandir (temple) in Ayodhya has been inaugurated, and within the next seven days, the CAA will be implemented across the country. This is my guarantee. Not just in West Bengal, the CAA would be implemented in every state of India within a week.”

There were massive protests in some parts of the country after the CAA was passed by Parliament in December 2019 and received the Presidential assent subsequently.

On December 27 last year, union home minister Amit Shah had said that no one can stop the implementation of the CAA as it is the law of the land and accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading people on the issue.