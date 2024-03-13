Assam Students' Union Moves SC Against CAA And Launches Satyagraha

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Wednesday launched satyagraha across the state protesting the implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

The AASU has announced to hold a 'satyagraha' in all the district headquarters during the day.

It is significant that the AASU had taken out a torchlight procession in several parts of the state on Tuesday evening. An AASU delegation is also in New Delhi to pursue the petition against the Act in the Supreme Court.

Several student and non-political indigenous organisations along with opposition political parties in Assam are also opposing the CAA, claiming that it violates the provision of the 1985 Assam Accord.

Anti-CAA protests by opposition parties, such as the Congress, and various organisations were held in the state for the last two days.

The Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiyatabadi Parishad, the left parties and others have already announced that they will continue with their protests in a peaceful and democratic manner.

Trinamool Congress' state president Ripun Bora said that party workers will burn copies of the Act and rules in all the district headquarters of the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, security has been intensified across the state with additional deployment of police personnel, including commandos in sensitive areas, while all police stations are on alert, security sources said.

Patrolling has been intensified and check-posts have been set up on the major thoroughfares in almost all cities and towns of the state, where widespread anti-CAA protests were held in 2019. The police have also been deployed at the gate of all the colleges and educational institutions of the state.