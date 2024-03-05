Assam students stages massive protest against CAA, threatens to intensify agitation

Guwahati: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Tuesday staged a massive protest opposing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam.

The problem has started after, union home minister Amit Shah earlier this month said that the CAA rules would be notified and implemented before the Lok Sabha elections

Hundreds of AJYCP members and supporters staged a sit-in demonstration at sub-divisional headquarters across the state and shouted slogans besides displaying placards against the government.

The students’ body also threatened to intensify their movement against CAA if the demands were not addressed by the Centre and the Assam government. Asserting that the CAA would not be accepted in the state, AJYCP president Palash Changmai said, “Our stand is very clear and we will never allow CAA in Assam. Instead, we demand that ILP be enforced in Assam without further delay.”

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Assam have sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state later this week to apprise him of the "volatile situation likely to arise" if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA is implemented.

A letter seeking an appointment with the Prime Minister was dispatched by state Congress chief Bhupen Borah, who is also the president of the United Opposition Forum of Assam (UOFA) which represents 16 opposition parties.

"There is a strong perception among the people of Assam irrespective of caste, creed and political affiliation that the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 will put in danger the culture, history, socio-economic condition, social fabric and identity of Assamese people," said the letter, a copy of which was shared with the media on Tuesday.

"Moreover, the said Act will go to nullify the historic Assam Accord of 1985, which is regarded as the lifeline of Assamese people," it added.

The opposition parties have sought an appointment with Mr Modi at the earliest, proposing to meet him during his scheduled visit to the state on March 8-9.

The letter mentioned the protests against the CAA in 2019-20, before the outbreak of COVID-19, in the state, during which five persons were killed and several others injured.

Earlier the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) along with 30 ethnic groups and United Opposition Forum have also announced a series of protest against the central government’s move to implement the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in the state.

AASU president Utpal Sarma termed implementation of CAA as a grave injustice to the people, and said that the people of Assam have never accepted the CAA and will oppose any step towards its implementation. “Along with the legal fight, we will continue democratic and peaceful agitation against the Centre’s decision,” he added.

The United Opposition Forum Assam also submitted a memorandum to President Draupadi Murmu through Governor Gulab Chand Kataria seeking repeal of the CAA and its non-implementation in Assam. They threatened to hold a democratic mass movement across the state if the CAA is not repealed.

Assam previously witnessed violent protests in 2019-20 against the controversial legislation that seeks to grant citizenship to religious minorities from Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

While protests in other parts of India against CAA were about the exclusion of Muslims from its purview, the United Opposition Forum in Assam is against allowing non-Muslim illegal immigrants to become citizens.

Several groups and indigenous associations are of the view that if the CAA is implemented, it could lead to an influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and threaten the language, culture and land holdings of local populations.