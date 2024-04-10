Assam: Students Mobilise in Post Card Campaign to Encourage Voting in LS Polls

Guwahati: The Kamrup election district officials have embarked upon an innovative campaign by asking more than one lakh students to write a postcard to their parents to motivate them to exercise their franchise in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.



The district falls within the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

The campaign, titled ‘Ma-deutaloi votdanor ahbaan’ (appeal to parents to vote), has been launched by the Kamrup district authority as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative. The primary objective is to achieve a 100 percent voter turnout for the parliamentary elections, officials said.



Informing that more than one lakh students from classes VIII to XI from 526 educational institutions across the district have been roped in to write the letter, officials said that students wrote letter highlighting the importance of their vote in democracy and for a better future.

The Kamrup District Commissioner who is also the District Election Officer Mr Keerthi Jali told reporters, “As adults, we are answerable to our future generations on the state of the nation. We leave them as inheritance. The idea behind the campaign was to encourage voter participation and fortify the democratic fabric.”



Pointing out that parents and grandparents of students constitute 90 percent of voter population. He said, “We intend to touch at least seven lakh people by targeting one lakh households.” The authorities are also targeting to reach out the remaining 10 percent youth voters through other creative initiatives.



The campaign encouraged the students to choose an art form to express their appeal on the postcards of the Indian Postal Department stamped with the district’s election mascot featuring Kamrupa and Luit (black softshell turtle).



These letters will be posted to the individual residences. The students have also been asked to upload selfies with their parents and the postcards within 15 days – in time for voting on May 7.



"We designed the program in government and private schools on April 9 as most of the students are headed to their villages or homes for the Eid and Bihu festival. The timing of the program is designed in such a way that students remember this message of the need to vote and give it to their extended family as they get together to enjoy the spring festivities ", said the officials.

