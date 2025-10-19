Assam Rifles Rescue 2 Labourers Abducted by Militants in Arunachal

Kolkata: The Assam Rifles (AR) has rescued two labourers, who were kidnapped by the cadres of a militant outfit, NSCN-K (Rebel), at Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh, after a gunbattle.

On Saturday, the armed insurgents abducted the duo from a construction site at Laho village in Dadam Circle.

Acting on a specific intelligence, the AR columns, operating under Spear Corps of the Indian Army's Eastern Command, were swiftly mobilised.

They launched a well-coordinated search and rescue operation in the general area of Nianu to trace the kidnapped men and apprehend the perpetrators.

During the operation, the militants opened indiscriminate fire on the advancing security forces, said an Army officer.

Demonstrating utmost professionalism and restraint, the troops also retaliated in a controlled manner to prevent any collateral damage and ensure the safety of the abducted civilians.

According to the officer, the measured and timely response by the AR troops resulted in the successful rescue of both the labourers at around 7.30 am on Sunday without any harm and prevented further subversive actions by the faction in the area.

The two rescued individuals, who are also from Laho village, are being brought to Khonsa for medical inspection and assistance. Search and sanitisation operations to trace their abductors are under progress.